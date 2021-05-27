Coyotes Sign Mccartney to Entry-Level Contract

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Ben McCartney to a three-year entry-level contract. As per Club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"We are very pleased to sign Ben to an entry-level contract," said Armstrong. "Ben had a great junior career and played well for the Roadrunners last season. We look forward to watching him continue to develop next year in Tucson."

This past season, the 19-year-old McCartney led the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL) and finished second in the League in scoring with 13-24-37 and 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 24 games. He registered 61-90-151 and 238 PIM in 205 career games with Brandon over five seasons. The 6-foot, 183-pound native of Macdonald, MB also recorded 1-4-5 and two PIM in four games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2021.

McCartney was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the seventh round (204th overall) in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

