Owlz vs Chukars Continues this Weekend

July 28, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







Having won the first three games of the six-game series, the Northern Colorado Owlz look to sweep the Idaho Falls Chukars THIS WEEKEND at Future Legends Field.

The weekend starts Friday night with Next Generation Night. Kids in attendance will receive FREE passes to Urban Air Adventure Park!

Saturday night is VOODOO NIGHT and fans can get 2 Voodoo Ranger beers for just $15!

The series finale is Sunday afternoon, which is Youth Baseball Day. Kids wearing their youth baseball jersey get in FREE and also get free passes from DBAT!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.