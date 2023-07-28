Chukars Fall in a Pitchers' Duel with Northern Colorado

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars battled to the end, but they were unable to defeat the Northern Colorado Owlz on Thursday night.

After losing the first two games of the series, Idaho Falls gave the start to Daniel Silva as they tried to return to the win column.

In return, the Owlz turned to Mark Tindall, who carried a 7.95 ERA into his start.

After a lightning delay that delayed the start of the game by an hour and a half, both starting pitchers came ready to pitch.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning, when the Owlz scored a pair of runs, including an RBI triple from Henry George, giving them a 2-0 lead.

Idaho Falls quickly responded in the top of the sixth, thanks to a Hunter Hudson RBI double to score Cordell Dunn Jr. and cut the defecate to 2-1.

Northern Colorado added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, thanks to a Kevin Jimenez solo homerun and an RBI double from Dave Matthews.

The Chukars threatened in the top of the ninth after Brandon Bohning ripped a 1-out double to center field, however, that is all that Idaho Falls could muster in the inning.

Ultimately, the Chukars fell 4-1 to the Owlz on Thursday night.

Despite a strong start, Daniel Silva was paired with the loss for Idaho Falls, going 6.0 innings, and allowing four runs on seven hits.

Tindall collected the win for Northern Colorado, going 6.1 innings and allowing one run on five hits.

With the loss, the Chukars extended their losing streak to three games, dropping their record to 2-7 in the second half of the season and 17-40 overall.

Idaho Falls will return to action on Friday night when they play the fourth game of their six-game road series against Northern Colorado. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

