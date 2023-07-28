PaddleHeads Tally 7 Home Runs in 16-1 Victory Over Glacier

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT- Success with the longball would allow the Glacier Range Riders to take home a win on Wednesday in a Knockout over the Missoula PaddleHeads. Game 3 on Thursday would also see home runs be a large factor as 8 home runs would be hit throughout the course of the contest. Simply put, the PaddleHeads would do the bulk of the heavy lifting.

Missoula would hit a season high 7 home runs as a team in action on Thursday night in a huge night for the PaddleHeads attack. The PaddleHeads would tally home runs in consecutive innings from the 2nd through the 4th to extend the lead to double digits. Starter Alfredo Villa would also be firmly in control on the mound on the flipside of the equation in 7 shutout innings of work. Glacier would not find the scoreboard in the game until the bottom of the 9th. When it was all said, and done, Missoula would come away with a dominant 16-1 win to regain momentum in the 6-game slate.

