Owlz Struggle at Plate, Lose Final Game of Series to Ogden

August 29, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





OREM - The Orem Owlz finished their series with the Ogden Raptors on Saturday night by losing 4-1.

After a scoreless first inning, Ogden took the lead in the top of second. Dillon Paulson scored from a Rayneldy Rosario error. Paulson's run gave the Raptors a 1-0 lead.

Ogden's Marco Hernandez hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth. The double scored Niko Hulsizer, bringing the lead to 2-0.

The Owlz replaced Hector Yan with Robinson Pina to open the fifth inning. Yan recorded two hits, two runs and three strikeouts in his four innings.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher, Orlandy Navarro and Raptors held off the Owlz at plate. Navarro went five innings recording three hits, no runs and four strikeouts.

Jeremy Arocho scored another run for the Raptors in the top of the fifth off a Paulson sacrifice fly. This run from extended the lead to three and the Owlz continued to struggle at plate.

Marcus Chiu scored on a Paulson fly ball double in the top of the ninth. The Owlz also scored in the ninth inning. David Clawson hit an RBI double to center field. Clawson scored Connor Fitzsimons to give the Owlz their only run of the game.

Orem will face the Grand Junction Rockies tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. It will be Heroes Night presented by Seven Peaks at the Home of the Owlz. There will be a Guns vs Hoses softball game following the game.

