Voyagers Scrape by Brewers in Series Opener

August 29, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Helena Brewers News Release





Helena, MT - Down early on Tuesday night against Great Falls, the Brewers didn't break through in the run column until the eighth inning, but still had a chance to tie the game late. Yet the Voyagers bullpen bore down in the biggest moments, stranding the tying run for the Brewers in scoring position in the eighth and ninth innings, winning 3-2. Helena has been held to three or less runs in each of their past four games.

For the third straight game, the Brewers allowed their opponent to score first. Great Falls got on the board in the top of the first, as Amado Nunez singled home Lenyn Sosa with two outs against starter Blake Lillis. The Voyagers extended the lead to two in the top of the second, as a leadoff double from Gunnar Troutwine scored immediately on a single from Adam McGinnis.

The Brewers though were not without scoring opportunities early. In the second inning they got two on with two out but a strike out ended that threat. Helena's biggest early chance to tie came in the third, as they got the first two on in the inning. However, Pablo Abreu lined out to second sharply, and the Voyagers infield was able to force out both runners to record a triple play.

Joey Matulovich entered in the fourth inning as part of a scheduled tandem and went six innings out of the bullpen, finishing the game for the Brewers. He allowed just one run, a solo home run from Nunez, and struck out seven. It marked the second straight appearance in which Matulovich has completed six innings.

Down 3-0 going into the bottom of the eighth, Helena finally cracked the ceiling, as with two on and one out, David Fry doubled to deep center, scoring both runners to make it a one run ballgame. Yet Fry was left standing at third as a ground out and a fly out ending the inning.

In the ninth Voyagers closer Nick Johnson allowed a leadoff single to Connor McVey, and Jesus Lujano sacrificed him up to second. Johnson though got Mike Alescio and Je'Von Ward to ground out, ending the game and leaving the tying run at second.

Helena looks to even the series at a game apiece tomorrow at Caden Lemons takes the ball. It is Ten Mile Creek Brewing Night along with a Wine & Weenie Wednesday. For more information and tickets visit helenabrewers.net.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.