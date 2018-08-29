Rox Come from Behind to Beat the Chukars

With eight games to play, the Grand Junction Rockies remain in a tie for the South Division's second half title after beating the Idaho Falls Chukars 5-3 Tuesday night at Suplizio Field.

The win improves the Rockies to 18-12 in the second half, 38-30 overall, and they now lead the Chukars by two games for the South Division's second best overall record which would decide the division's final playoff spot if Ogden wins the second half.

The Rockies had to come from behind after Chase Vallot's second inning home run put Idaho Falls up 2-0, but the Rockies scored three, two out runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead. Will Golsan singled home Reese Berberet, while Hunter Stovall brought home John Cresto and Golsan. Berebret then made it a 4-2 game when he brought home a run on a ground out, though the Chukars threatened in the fourth.

After Ryan Rolison allowed two runs, one earned, over three innings, Rayne Supple walked in a run in the fourth to bring the Chukars within one, and that brought Will Tribucher into the game. He kept the lead by getting Nate Eaton to pop out, and then he kept the Chukars off the board in the fifth and sixth innings. Aneudy Duarte worked around a couple of walks to put up a zero in the seventh, and after allowing a 2-hit single to Offerman Collado in the eighth, Rockies manager Jake Opitz turned to Alexander Martinez.

He struck out Andres Martin and after the Rockies added an insurance run on Cristopher Navarro's RBI, Martinez got three straight groundouts to lock down his 17th save of the season, putting him one off the Pioneer League record.

The Rockies bullpen combined to hold the Chukars to one run over six innings as Tribucher earned his fourth win.

Stovall finished with two hits, while Berberet scored two runs.

The Rockies will hit the road and open a 4-game road trip Wednesday night with the first game of a two game series against the Orem Owlz. The first pitch is set for 6:35.

