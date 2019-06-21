Owlz Slug Way Past Raptors

(Ogden, UT) - Jose Verrier drove in four runs as the Owlz set season highs in hits and runs, beating the Ogden Raptors, 11-8, on Thursday night in Ogden.

After the Owlz fell behind in the second inning, Jose Verrier tied the game in the fourth, driving in Adrian Rondon on a fielder's choice. The Owlz then took the lead on a Jeans Flores sacrifice fly.

Ogden took the lead back in the fourth inning, scoring four runs in the frame, giving the Raptors a 5-2 advantage.

The big inning for the Owlz came in the fifth, sending nine batters to plate and scoring five runs to retake the lead at 7-5. The inning was highlighted by RBI singles from D'Shawn Knowles, Adrian Rondon, and Jose Verrier while Jeans Flores knocked in a pair with a single.

After Ogden scored a run in the sixth inning, the Owlz extended their lead to 9-6 by scoring two in the seventh. Ogden again inched closer in the eighth inning, cutting the Owlz lead to 9-8 before Jose Verrier walloped a two-run homer as the Owlz to make the score 11-8.

Matt Leon (1-1) picked up the win for the Owlz while Ricardo Hernandez (0-1) was charged with the loss. Andrew Blake (1) earned the save in his first professional appearance. The Owlz and the Raptors will continue the series on Friday night at 7:00 as Dylan King makes the start against Elio Serrano for Ogden.

