Owlz Season Tickets on Sale Now

March 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







The baseball season is just around the corner... don't forget to purchase your season tickets to enjoy Owlz games all season long! Season tickets come with more perks than just a major discount. Grab your season tickets to qualify for concession benefits, special events, giveaways, and more.

Our team is looking forward to starting the NoCo Owlz season at Future Legends Field early this summer, and preparing for FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium to be ready this coming fall. The capacity of Future Legends Field is 2,200 and each section is General Admission, first come first served for seating.

Stay tuned for the release of other ticketing packages as the season gets closer.

48 Home Games at Future Legends

$750 - Sections 5-9

$500 - Sections 1-4

$500 - Sections 10-14

First Pitch: May 23rd

Owlz Season Tickets

Owlz Season Schedule

* Season ticket pricing does not include tax and processing fees. For direct communication and assistance, please call our ticket office directly at 970-233-3630 or email us at tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com.

With questions, please contact our Ticketing office.

Email: tickets@futurelegendscomplex.com

Phone: #: 970-233-3630

Follow along on our social media for updates on construction, ticketing, and all amenities at Future Legends!

