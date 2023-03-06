Sky Sox Return to UCHealth Park for 2023 Season

March 6, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes are proud to announce the return of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on all Sunday home games starting on Sunday May 28th against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The Vibes will wear throwback Sky Sox jerseys, Sox the Fox will make guest appearances with Toasty, and some Sky Sox merchandise will be available to purchase at the team store.

Sundays double as Kids' Days and all children 12 and under can participate in the free kids club presented by Great Clips. Membership gets kids free tickets to all Sunday Sky Sox games, fun zone access, prizes, and postgame base running on Sundays.

The Vibes have fun themes for every day of the week including free tickets to all service members on Thursdays, presented by Veterans United Home Loans of Colorado Springs, fireworks on Fridays, and theme nights on Saturdays.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

