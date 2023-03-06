Vibes Sign PBL All-Star Dusty Stroup

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes signed INF Dusty Stroup to a contract for the 2023 season. He will attend the Vibes upcoming spring training camp in May.

Stroup was a 2022 Pioneer League All-Star with the Idaho Falls Chukars last season, smashing 24 HR (2nd-most in the PBL) and 108 RBI (3rd-most in PBL) while batting .368 AVG over 94 games.

Stroup was 2021 MIAA Player of the Year while playing at University of Central Missouri (D2) hitting .385/20/63.

The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Each family will receive season tickets and $200/month per player they host. For information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@ vibesbaseball.com.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27.

