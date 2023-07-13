Owlz Return Home to Start the Second Half Next Week
July 13, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release
It will be a whole new season when the Rocky Mountain Vibes come to Future Legends Field to kick off the Pioneer League's Second Half against the Northern Colorado Owlz.
The two-game homestand will feature ticket specials for both games, starting with Family 4-Packs on Tuesday. Get 4 bleacher tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 drinks for just $50!
Wednesday will be the Owlz' first-ever "Over the Hump Day" at Future Legends Field, where fans age 55 & older can get chair back tickets for just $10!
