Owlz Return Home to Start the Second Half Next Week

July 13, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







It will be a whole new season when the Rocky Mountain Vibes come to Future Legends Field to kick off the Pioneer League's Second Half against the Northern Colorado Owlz.

The two-game homestand will feature ticket specials for both games, starting with Family 4-Packs on Tuesday. Get 4 bleacher tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 drinks for just $50!

Wednesday will be the Owlz' first-ever "Over the Hump Day" at Future Legends Field, where fans age 55 & older can get chair back tickets for just $10!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.