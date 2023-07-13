PaddleHeads Clinch First Half Pennant in Win Over Voyagers

GREAT FALLS, MT- History in the game of baseball has a way of repeating itself. There is over 80 years of history to look back on in the Pioneer League. Teams have come, and gone. Franchises have changed names, and moved to different cities. Champions have been crowned leaving legacies in the professional baseball world. The Missoula PaddleHeads would enter action Wednesday opposite the Great Falls Voyagers with a chance to attain something that had only been done once in the 84 year history of the league. With a win, the PaddleHeads would claim their 5th consecutive half championship dating back to 2021. Furthermore, Missoula would also clinch a postseason berth with a win. Behind an offense that could not be stopped on this Wednesday night, Missoula would do just that.

2nd Baseman Ryan Cash would lead off the ballgame on Wednesday night with a solo home run to kickstart what would prove to be a huge night for the Oklahoma native, and the rest of the offense. The PaddleHeads would tally 21 hits as a team in the game. 7 batters in the order would finish with 2 hits or more in the contest. Each batter in the order would also tally at least one hit. This ensured that the PaddleHeads would leave absolutely nothing to doubt after the dust settled in a 15-5 win to claim the 1st half pennant. For the 3rd consecutive season, all roads to the Pioneer League Championship Series in the Northern Division will lead through the Garden City.

