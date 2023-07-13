Glacier Sets Longest Win Streak in Franchise History with Another Victory

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - In a season of records, the Glacier Range Riders (28-15) have notched another one in their belt thanks to a 7-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars (16-29) Wednesday night. With the win, Glacier officially has their longest winning streak in franchise history at six games and will go for lucky number seven on Thursday night at 7:05 PM.

It took a second for the Range Riders to kick into gear as the Chukars jumped out to their first lead of the series in the second inning and regained an advantage with an RBI single in the fifth. Glacier starter Jack White pitched well enough, allowing just one earned run on five hits in five innings of work, along with seven strikeouts. Cameron Repetti would earn the victory out of the bullpen, his second in as many professional appearances, and Justin Coleman finished the game off with a strikeout as he pitched the final frame scoreless.

The Range Riders limped across one run in the third when Mason Dinesen scored on a groundout. Then in the sixth, Jackson Raper opened up the inning with an infield single before Dean Miller slapped down the left field line that scored Raper and a throwing error allowed him to get home on a makeshift inside-the-parker.

With a thin one-run lead, the Riders then put the pedal to the metal in the eighth. Another big rally meant Glacier once again dominated the second to last frame, an inning where they have outscored opponents 57-15 in 2023. Raper brought the first run across on a double, before then scoring on a stolen base from Miller that distracted the defense. Kingston Liniak then cranked an RBI triple into right center field and Matt Clayton finished it on a run-scoring knock.

The Range Riders officially have their longest win streak of all-time. In 2022, they got up to four games in a row and twice this year they have been up to five games, but this is the first time they have railed off six in a row. Tonight at 7:05 PM, the Riders match up with the Chukars again at Glacier Bank Park.

