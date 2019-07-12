Owlz Rally Falls Short in Missoula

(Missoula, MT) - The Orem Owlz (8-17) scored the final three runs of the game but could not complete the comeback, losing 4-3 to the Missoula Osprey (14-11) in game two of a four-game series on Thursday night in Missoula

Missoula took the lead first on Thursday night thanks to a two-run homer off the bat of Francis Martinez in the second inning. The Osprey added to the lead in the third when Tristan Carranza hit his second home run of the series. The Osprey added another run in the fourth when Liover Peguero tripled and scored on a ground out.

The Owlz started the rally in the fifth when Jose Varrier smacked a home run to left. Trailing by two in the seventh, the Owlz hit a pair of home runs off the bats of Adrian Rondon and Johan Sala but that was the closest the Owlz would get, losing 4-3.

Osprey starter Tyler Poulin (2-1) earns the win while Owlz starter Sadrac Franco (0-1) was charged with the loss. Mailon Arroyo (5) picked up the save. The Owlz and the Osprey continue the series on Friday night at 7:05. Yoel De Leon makes the start against Austin Pope for Missoula.

