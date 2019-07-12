Three Homers Lift Rox over Voyagers

Grand Junction earned its second straight win on Thursday night as they defeated Great Falls 8-2 at Suplizio Field.

The Voyagers struck first in the opening frame as Lency Delgado plated Harvin Mendoza on an RBI single but it was the only blemish on the line of Anderson Amarista who earned the win and gave the Rockies their first six-inning start of the season with six strikeouts.

In the third inning, GJ tagged Great Falls' starter Jason Morgan for four and eventually the loss as Jack Yalowitz smacked his first homer of the season, a three-run shot, followed one batter later by a Christian Koss solo shot to build a 4-1 lead.

Through the ninth, the Rockies held the visitors to their lone run while adding one in the fifth and one in the ninth on Julio Carreras RBI singles, which both scored Yalowitz.

Yolki Pena joined the long-ball trio in the eighth with an opposite-field home run to left, his second of the season, to extend Grand Junction's lead to 8-1.

Great Falls would tack on one in the top of the ninth but Blair Calvo, Ever Moya, and Anderson Pillar combined for three innings of relief with six strikeouts to help secure the win.

The Rockies will host the Voyagers tomorrow for game three of the series with Alex Haynes on the mound for GJ and Chase Solesky making the start for the Voyagers.

