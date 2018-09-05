Owlz End Road Schedule with 3-2 Loss

September 5, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release





(Grand Junction) - The Owlz late rally fell a run short, losing their final road game of the season by the score of 3-2 on Tuesday night in Grand Junction.

Just as they did the night prior, the Rockies opened the scoring on Tuesday night. With two outs in the first inning, Coco Montes doubled and later moved to third on a wild pitch. Montes then came home to score on a balk charged to Owlz starter Jose Natera, giving the Rockies a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Grand Junction added to the lead in the third inning. Owlz starter Jose Natera struggled with his command, walking the first two batters of the frame before hitting Niko Decolati to load the bases. Javier Guevara then hit into a double play, scoring the second run of the game for the Rockies.

The Owlz cut the deficit in half in the fourth inning. With two outs, D'Shawn Knowles lined a single to center and moved to second on a wild pitch. Connor Fitzsimons then cut the deficit to one run with a single to center, scoring Knowles to make it a 2-1 game.

Grand Junction got that run back in the next half inning however, scoring a run on an Owlz error, pushing their lead back up to two at 3-1.

The Owlz rallied in the ninth to make it a one run game. Connor Fitzsimons and David Clawson both singled and Grffin Barnes reached on an error, allowing Fitzsimons to score but that would be it for the Owlz as they dropped the series finale 3-2. Jesse Stinnett (1-1) earned the win for the Rockies and Jose Natera (0-1) was charged with the loss. Alexander Marinez (19) picked up the save.

The Owlz will return home for their final homestand of the 2018 season as they start a two-game series with the Grand Junction Rockies on Wednesday night at 6:35. For tickets, visit oremowlz.com or call the Owlz at 801-377-2255.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.