7th Inning Haunts Chukars in Key Loss
September 5, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release
A 7 run top of the 7th inning by the Ogden Raptors gave them a 10-7 lead and they held on to defeat the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-9 on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field.
With the Chukars loss, they fall to 2 games behind the Raptors for first place in the Southern division standings. That means that 1 more Grand Junction Rockies win or 1 Idaho Falls loss clinches the 2nd half playoff spot for the Rockies and eliminates the Chukars.
The Chukars had 16 hits and 5 doubles in the game. Jesus Atencio went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 2 doubles. Nick Hutchins went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, 1 run and an RBI. Reed Rohlman hit his league tying 23rd double of the season.
Idaho Falls led 7-3 going into the 7th inning. Ogden had 11 batters hit in the inning. The first 5 batters singled off Chukars LHP Teddy Cillis. Teddy was removed with it a 7-6 Chukars lead. Nate Webb replaced Cillis and walked his first 2 batters, the second one brought in the tying run to make it a 7-7 game. Tre Todd hit a bases clearing triple to make it a 10-7 game, a lead the Raptors held.
The Chukars rallied to score 1 run in the bottom of the 7th before Atencio grounded into a double play to end the rally.
Both teams scored 1 run in the 9th inning. Andrew Edwards, currently on a rehab assignment, allowed 1 run and 1 hit in 1 inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.
The Chukars made it a 11-9 game on a Hunter Strong line drive single. The game ended after Atencio grounded into a double play for the 2nd time tonight.
The 3rd game of the final 4 game series of the year is Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field. Zach Haake goes for the Chukars against Raptors RHP Kevin Malisheski. 7:15 pm first pitch.
Chukars notes: The Chukars ended a 3game winning streak. It was the 5th time the Chukars had a 3 game winning streak come to an end. They have not had any streak (win or lose) of more than 3 all season. The Chukars went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position but grounded into 2 double plays in the last 3 innings (Atencio in the 7th and 9th). CJ Eldred had a good start for the Chukars. He struck out a personal season high 7 batters in the game. He allowed 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned in 5.1 innings. 89 pitches, 56 strikes. Every Chukar batter got at least 1 hit in the game. Rubendy Jaquez and Hunter Strong had 2 hits each. Atencio had 3 hits and Nick Hutchins continues to swing a hot bat, going 4 for 5 in the game. Hutch is hitting .378 in his last 10 games. Time of game: 3:40. Attendance was 1,684 on Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark.
