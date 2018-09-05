7th Inning Haunts Chukars in Key Loss

September 5, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





A 7 run top of the 7th inning by the Ogden Raptors gave them a 10-7 lead and they held on to defeat the Idaho Falls Chukars 11-9 on Tuesday night at Melaleuca Field.

With the Chukars loss, they fall to 2 games behind the Raptors for first place in the Southern division standings. That means that 1 more Grand Junction Rockies win or 1 Idaho Falls loss clinches the 2nd half playoff spot for the Rockies and eliminates the Chukars.

The Chukars had 16 hits and 5 doubles in the game. Jesus Atencio went 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 2 doubles. Nick Hutchins went 4 for 5 with 2 doubles, 1 run and an RBI. Reed Rohlman hit his league tying 23rd double of the season.

Idaho Falls led 7-3 going into the 7th inning. Ogden had 11 batters hit in the inning. The first 5 batters singled off Chukars LHP Teddy Cillis. Teddy was removed with it a 7-6 Chukars lead. Nate Webb replaced Cillis and walked his first 2 batters, the second one brought in the tying run to make it a 7-7 game. Tre Todd hit a bases clearing triple to make it a 10-7 game, a lead the Raptors held.

The Chukars rallied to score 1 run in the bottom of the 7th before Atencio grounded into a double play to end the rally.

Both teams scored 1 run in the 9th inning. Andrew Edwards, currently on a rehab assignment, allowed 1 run and 1 hit in 1 inning, walking 1 and striking out 1.

The Chukars made it a 11-9 game on a Hunter Strong line drive single. The game ended after Atencio grounded into a double play for the 2nd time tonight.

The 3rd game of the final 4 game series of the year is Wednesday night at Melaleuca Field. Zach Haake goes for the Chukars against Raptors RHP Kevin Malisheski. 7:15 pm first pitch.

Chukars notes: The Chukars ended a 3game winning streak. It was the 5th time the Chukars had a 3 game winning streak come to an end. They have not had any streak (win or lose) of more than 3 all season. The Chukars went 9 for 20 with runners in scoring position but grounded into 2 double plays in the last 3 innings (Atencio in the 7th and 9th). CJ Eldred had a good start for the Chukars. He struck out a personal season high 7 batters in the game. He allowed 5 hits, 3 runs, 2 earned in 5.1 innings. 89 pitches, 56 strikes. Every Chukar batter got at least 1 hit in the game. Rubendy Jaquez and Hunter Strong had 2 hits each. Atencio had 3 hits and Nick Hutchins continues to swing a hot bat, going 4 for 5 in the game. Hutch is hitting .378 in his last 10 games. Time of game: 3:40. Attendance was 1,684 on Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from September 5, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.