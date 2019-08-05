NFL, NBA, NHL stats



Owlz Cruise into Break with 9-1 Win

August 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Orem Owlz News Release

(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (15-32) scored eight unanswered runs on their way to a 9-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (25-22) on Sunday afternoon at the Home of the Owlz.

The Owlz came into the game without scoring a run in their previous 18 innings. D'Shawn Knowles opened the bottom half of the first inning with a double and then scored on an error, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead and their first run since the ninth inning on Thursday night.

After the Rockies tied the game in the top of the third inning, Jose Verrier smacked a three-run homer in the bottom half, giving the Owlz a 4-1 lead. The Owlz big inning came in the sixth inning when they scored five runs after batting nine times in the frame. The Owlz upped their lead to 5-1 on a wild pitch and then added two more on a Kevin Arias home run, his first of the season. Will Wilson later hit a two-run homer to cap off the inning.

Kelvin Moncion (2-1) earned the win for the Owlz while Helcris Olivarez (2-3) was charged the loss. The Owlz return from the all-star break on August 8th when they host the Missoula Osprey at 7:05.

Check out the Orem Owlz Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...

Pioneer League Stories from August 5, 2019


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Orem Owlz Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew