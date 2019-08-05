Owlz Cruise into Break with 9-1 Win

(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (15-32) scored eight unanswered runs on their way to a 9-1 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (25-22) on Sunday afternoon at the Home of the Owlz.

The Owlz came into the game without scoring a run in their previous 18 innings. D'Shawn Knowles opened the bottom half of the first inning with a double and then scored on an error, giving the Owlz a 1-0 lead and their first run since the ninth inning on Thursday night.

After the Rockies tied the game in the top of the third inning, Jose Verrier smacked a three-run homer in the bottom half, giving the Owlz a 4-1 lead. The Owlz big inning came in the sixth inning when they scored five runs after batting nine times in the frame. The Owlz upped their lead to 5-1 on a wild pitch and then added two more on a Kevin Arias home run, his first of the season. Will Wilson later hit a two-run homer to cap off the inning.

Kelvin Moncion (2-1) earned the win for the Owlz while Helcris Olivarez (2-3) was charged the loss. The Owlz return from the all-star break on August 8th when they host the Missoula Osprey at 7:05.

