Isan Diaz Becomes 73rd Missoula Alum to Reach the Show

August 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula Osprey News Release





MISSOULA, MONT. - On Monday afternoon - when the Miami Marlins took the field in game one of a doubleheader against the New York Mets - Isan Diaz (2015 Missoula Osprey), made his MLB debut. Diaz becomes the 73rd Missoula alum to grace baseball's biggest stage.

Entering the 2015 season as a relatively unknown prospect, Diaz took the Pioneer League by storm when he slashed .360/.436/.640 with 13 homeruns and 51 RBI. Credit to Isan's monstrous 2015 numbers, he was tabbed as a Mid-Season All-Star in the inaugural PBL vs. NWL All-Star Game, Pioneer League Post-Season All-Star, Pioneer League MVP, and the Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Player of the Year. Needless to say, Osprey fans are well accustomed to the name, Isan Diaz.

After skyrocketing up the list of baseballs top prospects in 2015, Diaz journey was far from over. In 2016, Diaz was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers (along with fellow former Osprey, Chase Anderson) for SS Jean Segura. Change of scenery, same result. After another strong season in Class A, Diaz was again named Minor League Player of the Year, this time in the Brewers organization.

After spending 2016 and 2017 in Milwaukee - 2018 saw Diaz, once again a piece in a major blockbuster trade. This time in the now infamous, Miami and Milwaukee "Christian Yelich trade." However, once again, "change of scenery, same result." Splitting 2018 between AA Jacksonville and AAA New Orleans, Diaz was tabbed as Miami's Minor League Player of the Year. Winning the award for a third time, with the third organization.

This season, through 102 games in AAA New Orleans, Isan produced a batting average of .305 with 26 homeruns and 70 RBI.

Diaz becomes the 73rd Osprey Alum to make their MLB debut, and the 4 th this season (Elvis Luciano - Toronto, Kevin Cron - Arizona, Ryan Court - Seattle).

The 2019 version of the Osprey return home Friday, August 16 against the Great Falls Voyagers. Season Tickets, Ticket Packages and Individual Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub Box Office at 140 N. Higgins, by phone at (406) 543-3300 or online at MissoulaOsprey.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.