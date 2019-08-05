Christian Koss Earns Second POTW Honors

August 5, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





Grand Junction infielder Christian Koss was once again named the Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of July 29-August 4 as announced by Minor League Baseball today.

In six games, he went 7-21 with three doubles, two home runs, eight RBI, six runs scored, three walks, nine strikeouts, and a stolen base.

He is the third Rockies' player to receive this award in 2019 with Max George being named a Pioneer League Player Of The Week for the week of June 16-23 and Colin Simpson for the week of July 15-21. Koss won his first Player Of The Week honors for the week of July 8-14.

Koss is one of four Grand Junction Rockies who will be representing the Pioneer League in the Pioneer League vs Northwest League All-Star Game which will be held in Boise, Idaho tomorrow night.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.