Outfielder Ryan Vilade Named IL Player of the Week

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians today announced that outfielder Ryan Vilade has been named the International League Player of the Week after he led the league in hits.

Vilade, 24, led the IL with 14 hits over the past week, second-most in all of professional baseball behind Sugar Land's Will Wagner (15). He also ranked among league qualifiers in doubles (T-1st, 3), batting average (2nd, .538), total bases (T-2nd, 20), RBI (T-3rd, 9), on-base percentage (T-5th, .571), OPS (8th, 1.340) and extra-base hits (T-8th, 4).

The outfielder finished the week 14-for-26 - hitting safely in five of six games - with three multi-hit performances. He began the week going 5-for-6 with two runs, a double and four RBI in a 19-1 rout vs.

Rochester. His five hits and four RBI were each season highs and tied career bests. His five-hit performance marked the third of his career and first since Sept. 10, 2022, with Triple-A Albuquerque vs.

El Paso, and his four-RBI showing was the third of his career and first since June 21, 2022, at Las Vegas.

He capped his 2023 campaign yesterday with another stellar performance, going 4-for-4 with a run, double and RBI.

Vilade was claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Colorado on Nov. 9, 2022. He was originally selected by the Rockies in the second round (48th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Stillwater (Okla.) High School. He is Indianapolis' fourth recipient of an IL weekly honor this season following Tucupita Marcano (April 4-9) and Josh Palacios (April 25-30), who both earned IL Player of the Week, and Caleb Smith (May 2-7), who was named IL Pitcher of the Week.

