2023 Season Concludes at Huntington Park

September 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers fell in the 2023 season finale at Huntington Park on Sunday. Omaha plated a pair in the top of the ninth to secure the 3-2 victory. Brayan Rocchio, who received the Clipper of the Year award prior to the start of the game, provided the only run support the Columbus pitching staff would receive with a two-run homer in the third inning.

The 2024 season schedule will be available soon at ClippersBaseball.com.

