Nastrini Named IL Pitcher of the Week

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Charlotte Knights RHP Nick Nastrini was named as the International League's Pitcher of the Week for the period of September 18-24.

Nastrini made his final start of the 2023 season on Sunday, September 24 against the Memphis Redbirds. He threw five perfect innings and struck out three batters. The Knights earned an 8-2 win over the Redbirds in the 2023 regular season finale from AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

Sunday's start was Nastrini's fourth of the season with the Knights. He did not allow a baserunner in his five innings of work. The Redbirds did not reach base until one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

For the season with the Knights, Nastrini went 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in four starts (19.2 IP). He accumulated 23 strikeouts in his four games with the Knights after he was promoted to the team on August 29.

Nastrini, 23, was acquired by the Chicago White Sox on July 28, 2023 along with Trayce Thompson and Jordan Leasure in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn. In four games started with Double-A Birmingham after the trade, Nastrini posted a 3-0 record with a 4.22 ERA in 21.1 innings pitched. The San Jose, CA native fanned 31 batters over that four-game stretch.

Before joining the Barons, Nastrini compiled a 5-3 record with a 4.03 ERA in 17 games (all starts) with Double-A Tulsa this year. He amassed 85 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched with the Drillers this season.

The Knights wrapped up the 2023 regular season on Sunday with the 8-2 win. The team will open the 2024 season on April 29 at Memphis, TN against the Memphis Redbirds. For more information about the Charlotte Knights, as well as season memberships and more, visit www.CharlotteKnights.com.

