Tides Set to Host Durham in International League Championship Series

September 25, 2023 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release







The Norfolk Tides (90-59) are set to host the Durham Bulls (88-62) in a best-of-three playoff series from September 26 - 28 for the International League Championship Series. Norfolk clinched the playoff series by winning the First Half (48-26) of the International League season, making them the host to the best of the Second Half: the Durham Bulls (48-27).

This is the first time in history the two teams will face each other in the playoffs. It's the first time Norfolk has qualified for the playoffs since 2015, while Durham has won the International League Championship in back-to-back seasons and looks for a three-peat. Winner of the series will play in the Triple-A National Championship on Saturday, September 30 in Las Vegas in a single-game elimination vs. the Pacific Coast League champions.

The best-of-three playoff series will also feature promotions. The first 3,000 fans to arrive for each playoff game will receive a Protect the Harbor rally towel. Game one of the series on September 26 will feature postgame fireworks and the city light rail will be free for anyone with a ticket or are planning to purchase one that night.

Norfolk and Durham have played each other in 21 games this season, with the Tides going 15-6 and outscoring the Bulls 128 to 86 (+42). The Tides opened up the 2023 season sweeping the Bulls at Durham in a three-game set. The Tides then took five-of-six from them from May 2 - 7. During the second half of the season, the two teams split the series 3-3 from July 3 - 9 at Durham. In the most recent matchup between the two, Norfolk took four-of-six games from Durham from August 22 - 27.

Game one of the series will feature a pitching matchup between Norfolk's LHP Bruce Zimmermann (4-7, 4.42) and Durham's RHP Cooper Criswell (4-4, 3.93). Zimmermann has started four games against Durham this season, going 0-1 with a 5.30 ERA (11 ER, 18.2 IP). In five games (three starts) against the Tides, Criswell is 1-1 with a 2.95 ERA (6 ER, 18.1 IP).

As of today, MLB Pipeline has four Norfolk Tides ranked in their Top 100 prospects: Jackson Holliday (#1), Colton Cowser (#14), Coby Mayo (#27) and Joey Ortiz (#50). Overall, Norfolk has seven of the top 30 prospects in the Orioles organization: Holliday (#1), Cowser (#2), Mayo (#4), Ortiz (#6), Connor Norby (#7), Cade Povich (#12) and Justin Armbruester (#19).

Ticketing Information

Playoff tickets are available online at NorfolkTides.com/Tickets or at the Harbor Park box office. Fans can purchase playoff season tickets in person at the Harbor Park box office. The Harbor Park box office is currently open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Single-game tickets start at $15 for Reserved Seats, with Box Seats available for $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to children ages two through high school, active military with ID (4 tickets per ID) and senior citizens (60 +). These special discounts are available in the Lower and Upper Reserved sections and can be purchased for $12. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge. For groups of 20 or more, please call the Norfolk Tides front office to speak with a group sales representative at 757-622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.