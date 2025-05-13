OUT OF THIS WORLD SAVES!: USL Championship Save of the Week: Week 10 Nominees
May 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
- Date Changed for Hounds Match in Oakland - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Oakland Roots Announces September Match Date Change in Coordination with Mexican National Team's Visit to Oakland to Take on Japan - Oakland Roots
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC: May 14, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- Delentz Pierre Earns First Team of the Week Nod - FC Tulsa
- Noah Dollenmayer Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 10 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Lee Desmond Named to Team of the Week - Sacramento Republic FC
- Midfielder Hope Avayevu, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah Named to USL Championship Team of the Week 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- San Antonio FC Midfielder Jorge Hernandez Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Republic Bank Joins Lexington Sporting Club as Proud Partner and Presenting Sponsor of Lexington SC/Louisville City FC Rivalry, the Commonwealth Cup - Lexington Sporting Club
- Matt Mahoney Has Been Named to Team of the Week for Week 10 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
