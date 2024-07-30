Our 20s: Moncton Wildcats

July 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







For the first time since 2018, Connor Trenholm, Olivier Boutin and Oscar Plandowski will not be playing in the QMJHL next year, having completed their junior careers as members of the Moncton Wildcats.

Both Boutin and Plandowski were first-round picks in 2019: Boutin by the Gatineau Olympiques, 13th overall, and Plandowski by the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, at 18th.

Plandowski never played for the Sags, however, being traded to Charlottetown on July 2, 2019. He spent three seasons with the Islanders, helping them reach the playoff final in 2022, where they lost to Shawinigan.

The following summer, Plandowski was dealt to Drummondville, before being shipped to Moncton in December 2022.

The 6 ¬Â², 190 lb. defenseman completed his QMJHL career with 294 games played (88 points), the 63rd-highest total in league history. With the Islanders, he ranks seventh among d-men with 163 games played.

This is also where Olivier Boutin ranks in Olympiques history, with a total of 214 games played. His 85 points put him in 11th place among Gatineau defensemen. And his 282 QMJHL games (122 points) put him 91st all-time.

Like Plandowski, Boutin made his debut in our league at age 16, in 2019-2020. He spent four seasons in Gatineau before being traded to Moncton in June 2023. With the Wildcats, he scored a personal best 37 points this season.

Boutin, an excellent student, will continue his career at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR) next year.

Connor Trenholm, meanwhile, will join the ranks of Saint Mary's University, after a fine 279-game stint in our league, punctuated by 124 points.

A third-round pick of the Cape Breton Eagles in 2019, Trenholm was traded to Saint John in January 2022, and a few months later, he lifted the Memorial Cup with the Sea Dogs.

The Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia native continued his Maritimes tour by being acquired by the Wildcats in January 2023. His 20-year-old season ended with a total of 31 points in 61 games.

Best of luck to Oscar, Olivier and Connor!

