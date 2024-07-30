Loke Johansson Signs with Moncton Wildcats

July 30, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Loke Johansson, an 18 year old from Sweden, is the Moncton Wildcats' newest player. "We're thrilled to add Loke to the team," said Head coach Gardiner MacDougall. "He will be a significant addition to our organization. He plays a hardnosed 2-way game, has great mobility, and will be hard to play against in all 3 zones. We believe he will have an excellent opportunity to grow his game here in Moncton and in the QMJHL, where I believe he will become a significant difference maker."

The 2024 draft season was big for Loke! The Boston Bruins drafted Loke in the 6th round (#186 overall) and the Moncton Wildcats drafted him 4 days later in the 1st round (#37th overall) in the CHL's 2024 Import Draft. General Manager Taylor MacDougall says: "we are extremely excited to have Loke in Moncton this season. He has all the attributes and pedigree of premier, shut-down defencemen at the major junior level. He is an individual who oozes character, and we look forward to helping his development prior to beginning his pro career with the Boston Bruins organization."

