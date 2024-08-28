Sports stats



Ouleye Sarr and Gabby Carle: Taste of the World Presented by Delta

August 28, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video


Today on #TasteOfTheWorld presented by Delta we learned...

- Ouleye was *not* prepared for all the A/C in the US - If it's not real maple syrup, Gabby doesn't want it - Do *not* trust Ouleye to get you to your flight on time

