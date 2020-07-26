Otters to Present Second Virtual Broadcast

The Evansville Otters want you to watch another virtual game broadcast, the second virtual Otters production in 2020. Tune in this Tuesday, July 28 at 6:15 p.m. CT on the Evansville Otters channel on Youtube.com.

With the Frontier League championship baseball season canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Otters once again want to bring Evansville Otters baseball and the Bosse Field experience straight to our fans virtually in the safety and comfort of their own homes.

The virtual broadcast will feature a re-broadcast of the July 26, 2019 home game against the Windy City Thunderbolts with new commentary. The re-broadcast will include interviews with Otters president John Stanley, the Otters coaching staff with field manager Andy McCauley, and some members of the local sports media. There will also be interviews with current and former players, such as outfielder Elijah MacNamee, pitcher Randy Wynne of the Cincinnati Reds organization, Jeff Leystra from the inaugural 1995 Otters team, and Denver Stuckey from the 2003-05 Otters clubs. The Evansville Thunderbolts' mascot, Pride, will participate in the ceremonial first pitch, and an OttersTV segment will walk through the Otters Gift Shop, which is open for business, to show items available for purchase. Plus, fans will recognize other familiar sights and sounds that they would normally experience on a gameday at Bosse Field.

See it all on Youtube.com, and be sure to subscribe to the Otters' channel while you're there!

Stay Connected with the Otters!

With the 2020 baseball season canceled at Bosse Field, the Evansville Otters want the fans to still stay connected with the Otters throughout 2020 and heading into the 2021 season.

Fans can stay up-to-date with the latest news and content from the Otters by going to evansvilleotters.com, and by following the Otters on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

There will be new and interactive social media content weekly, which the Otters hope will bring fun and enjoyment to our fans.

Stay tuned every Tuesday for OttersTV interviews and segments, every Thursday for Throwback Thursday photos and moments from the archives, and more on the weekends!

As always, the Otters will share the latest news and updates on all their social media platforms.

