Tully Monsters Outlast Deep Dish 9-6

On a humid evening at DuPage Medical Group Field, the evening game between the Tully Monsters and the Deep Dish was slated to be an exciting one. After suffering their first loss last night to the Joliet Slammers, the Tully Monsters looked for some revenge tonight.

The Tully Monsters wasted no time in scoring. In the top of the 1st, the Tully Monsters put a two-spot on the board. Leadoff hitter Caleb Ricca smoked a double into the right-center gap, followed by a Philip Caulfield walk. Two batters later, Michael Deeb and Christian Funk hit back-to-back RBI singles.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Justin Jones put the Deep Dish on the board. With a 1-2, Jones smashed a fastball over the left field fence. The Tully Monsters responded quickly in the top of the 3rd with six runs. After the first two batters of the inning were hit by pitches, the Tully Monsters took the momentum and ran with it. Michael Deeb smacked a 2-RBI double, Aaron Bond crushed a 3-run homerun, and Caleb Ricca hit a RBI-double. After the third inning, the Tully Monsters led 8-1.

Two innings later, the Tully Monsters scored to make it 9-1. Aaron Bond hit a double for his second hit of the day to the right field gap. Robbie Kellerman followed with a single, and Philip Caulfield singled to drive in Bond from third.

After a drought of action, the Deep Dish made up for it with a huge five run inning. The inning started off with a single from Brandon Riley, and a double from Justin Jones. Erik Ostberg hit both runners in with a single. A walk from Jack Strunc put two runners on for Glenallen Hill Jr. The young stud hit an inside the park home run to left field, which made it a 9-6 ball game.

Alex Jorgenson came in from the bullpen for the Deep Dish in the 9th. He gave them a chance to win after striking out one batter, and two others to fly out. The Deep Dish were shut down in the bottom of the 9th by Sean Leland going down in order.

The next game in the City of Champions Cup is Tuesday night between the NERDS Herd and Deep Dish at 7:05.

Box Score Recap:

Tully Monsters - 9 runs, 12 hits, 0 errors, 11 runners left on base

Deep Dish - 6 runs, 10 hits, 1 error, 8 runners left on base

WP - Joe Lienhard

LP - Pat McGowan

SV - Sean Leland

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Glenallen Hill Jr. - 4/4, 3 1B, HR, 3 RBI, BB.

