Otters Sneak by Grizzlies in Series Opener

SAUGET, Ill, - The Evansville Otters came out on top in a pitcher's duel against the Gateway Grizzlies on Tuesday night at GCS Ballpark as the Otters won the series opener 3-1.

RBI singles from Taylor Lane and J.J Gould put the Otters ahead 2-0 in the top of the second inning.

Gateway got a run back in the bottom of the third on a Justin Ellison RBI single.

Hunter Cullen got that run back for the Otters with an RBI groundout in the top of the fourth to make it a 3-1 Evansville lead.

That run support was more than enough for Austin Nicely and Matt Chavarria who combined to contain the Grizzlies offense.

Nicely takes the win, his seventh on the year for the Otters. Nicely went 6.1 innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out seven.

Chavarria gets the save, his fourth for Evansville. Chavarria pitched the final 2.2 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out five.

Max MacNabb is hit with the tough luck loss for the Grizzlies. MacNabb worked eight innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out six.

The series continues tomorrow at 6:35p.m. at GCS Ballpark with Tyler Beardsley on the mound for the Otters and Joe Hauser on the bump for the Grizzlies.

Coverage of the series with the Grizzlies can be found on WUEV 91.5 FM presented by Kruckemeyer & Cohn with Sam Jellinek on the call.

