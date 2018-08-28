Grizzlies Bats Quiet, Fall to Evansville

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies trailed from the second inning onward Tuesday night in a 3-1 loss to the Evansville Otters at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Max MacNabb (8-9) tossed eight innings and allowed only three runs (two earned), but took the loss. He struck out six.

Grizzlies pitchers have posted three straight quality starts - Taso Stathopoulos and Alec Kisena, respectively, Saturday and Sunday before MacNabb - but Gateway (36-55) has lost all three games and six straight overall.

Evansville (47-44) moved within 1.5 games of the first-place River City Rascals in the West Division.

Justin Ellison was 3-for-3 with a walk - the Grizzlies' only multi-hit game.

Chris Metrick threw a perfect ninth inning and struck out two.

Gateway and Evansville will continue their three-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

