Otters Reveal New Uniforms for 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters unveiled their new, rebranded uniforms for the 2021 season at Bosse Field on Monday afternoon.

The revealing of the new uniforms follows the franchise's logo rebrand in March.

Otters' players modeled the new look for the media and for fans watching on Facebook Live.

The new home white set features the blue, script 'Otters' wordmark across the front, pairing with a new white hat with a blue script 'E' insignia on the front and blue on the sides and bill. The set also included white pants with blue belts and socks.

The road gray set signified the return of 'Evansville' across the chest, as the preceding jersey combinations all had 'Otters' across the front. The script 'Evansville' wordmark will allow opposing teams to know where the Otters are from when the teams travel around the Frontier League.

The alternate blue set, which can be utilized both home and road, has a creamy white 'Otters' script wordmark across the front.

The strong presence of blue by the Otters' new logo and uniforms is in tribute to when the Evansville Triplets arrived in Evansville and the colors they initially wore. The Triplets also had a long stint and baseball history in Evansville.

The colors and classic, scripted wordmarks are deeply rooted to the tradition of common baseball typefaces.

However, the Otters will continue to wear their previous uniforms for the duration of Spring Training, as the new on-field uniforms will not officially debut until the start of the 2021 Frontier League regular season.

The color scheme also gives the team a brighter, more eye-popping presence on the field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

