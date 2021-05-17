Jackals Open Camp, Prepare for Frontier League Debut

May 17, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New Jersey Jackals News Release







LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals have reported to Spring Training ahead of their 2021 Frontier League season. There are some familiar faces returning as part of the 40 man camp roster, including key cogs of the club's last two title campaigns. The coaching staff has undergone a change as well, with Bench Coach Jared Lemieux joining returning Manager Brooks Carey in the dugout.

"I'm excited to be here. We've got a good group and I'm looking forward to working with Brooks and the whole Jackals organization." said Lemieux.

Lemieux joins the team after a 4 year stint with the Ottawa Champions in the Can-Am League, which included the club's 2016 championship. He will now serve as hitting coach for a Jackals team seeking its third straight title, after they won the last Can-Am League Championship in 2019 and the All-American Baseball Challenge title last year.

"Baseball is a game, games are meant to be fun, but it's always more fun when you win," Lemieux joked. "I had a great time up in Ottawa, but I'm looking forward to this next chapter in my career."

One of the players returning to Yogi Berra Stadium this season is Dylan Brammer, who was a closer on the 2019 Championship squad, pitching the final 3 innings in the deciding game. He is now the longest tenured Jackal.

"I want to set a goal. I had a 1.20 ERA last year and I plan on putting in the work to beat that number, or at least be that dominant again." said Brammer when asked about what excites him most about the upcoming season.

Brammer has been a leader throughout camp, serving as an extension of the coaching staff by explaining drills to the new players as well as tweaking the approach of some of the veterans.

"I was pretty quiet as a rookie in 2018, just getting my feet wet. But now that I've been here for a while, I know the game a little bit better and I just want to spread that knowledge to help make this ball club better."

The Jackals will have a pre-season tune up against the Sussex County Miners on Thursday, May 20th at 7:05pm. Tickets are $5 and available now at www.jackals.com. The regular season begins Thursday, May 27th with the Jackals on the road in Pomona, New York against the Boulders. The home opener comes two days later, May 29th, a 6:05pm start against the Boulders.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.