Slammers Increase Capacity for Opening Night

May 17, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Joliet Slammers News Release







JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are opening the 2021 season at home on Friday, May 28 and are excited to announce that the allowed capacity at DuPage Medical Group Field will be 60% of full capacity. The Slammers kick off their home schedule against division rival Windy City ThunderBolts, and Fireworks will follow the game as part of the Fireworks Friday promotion presented by DuPage Medical Group .

While CDC guidance allows for fully vaccinated fans (2 weeks following their final shot) to go without a mask, the Joliet Slammers continue to strongly encourage fans to wear facial coverings, even though they are no longer required at DuPage Medical Group Field.

"We will continue to follow the experts guidelines and recommendations, but we also want all fans to feel safe when attending a game," said Slammers General Manager Heather Mills. "We can't wait to see all of our fans back at the ballpark." As part of our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all, the Slammers players, coaches, and all staff will be vaccinated, and staff interacting with fans will continue to wear masks.

"We are all looking forward to continuing the return to normal by once again hosting Frontier League baseball this year," said Slammers Majority Owner Nick Semaca. "We have added a number of very talented new players during the off-season and we are going to have a great year in 2021."

Tickets for Opening Night are going fast and are available online and over the phone. For an even better value Season tickets are still available for just $300 a seat, with 5 and 10 game fireworks plans available for $45 and $85. For more information on tickets and for the most up to date promotions schedule, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287. Please note that all theme nights and games are subject to change.

11 Days to Opening Night! We look forward to seeing you there.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2021

Slammers Increase Capacity for Opening Night - Joliet Slammers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.