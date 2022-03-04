Otters Ink Deals with Sparks and Sensley for 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed pitcher Mitch Sparks and utility player Steven Sensley for the 2022 season.

Sparks, who resides in Portland, Mich., is a collegiate baseball product from Eastern Michigan University.

In two seasons from 2018-19, Sparks combined to go 7-5 with a 4.24 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 40 appearances and 80.2 innings. He walked only nine batters in those two seasons.

Prior to Eastern Michigan, Sparks pitched at Iowa Lakes Community College.

Sensley is from Baton Rouge, La. and brings with him four seasons of experience with the New York Yankees organization, who drafted him in the 12th round of the MLB June Amateur Draft out of Louisiana-Lafayette.

In those four seasons, most recently with the Hudson Valley Renegades of the Yankees' High-A East affiliation, Sensley combined to hit .240 with 140 runs, 51 doubles, three triples, 44 home runs, and 129 RBIs. He also added 13 stolen bases.

In 2018 with the Charleston Riverdogs of the Single-A South Atlantic League, Sensley was an all-star and was named the team's player of the year.

Before signing with the Yankees organization, Sensley was drafted two previous times in the 33rd round by the Minnesota Twins in 2013 out of high school and in the 38th round by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015 out of Louisiana State-Eunice, but he decided to finish out his collegiate career.

He spent his last two collegiate seasons at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

