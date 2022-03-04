Wild Things Announce Plans for Kids Membership Program in 2022

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, who enter their 20th season of Frontier League baseball in 2022, have announced their plans for the popular Kids Membership program, which includes Kids Eat Free Sundays, where kids 12 years of age and younger receive a free ticket and free meal to all Sunday home games.

This announcement comes as a sneak preview of the Wild Things' promotional schedule, which will be released in full form Monday, March 14. Kids Eat Free Sundays presented by PA Virtual Charter School are back and filled with following themes. Following registration, kids 12 and under will get a free ticket and a meal: hot dog, chips and a drink. That's for every Sunday home game. Plus, kids in attendance will have the opportunity to get autographs from the Wild Things' players.

"More than ever, there is a need to create great, family memories at the ballpark and introduce the game to our next generation of fans," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We are so proud of our Kids Eat Free program and the partnership with PA Virtual Charter School. It is great to see our efforts paying off and families spending quality time together watching baseball."

The schedule for Kids Eat Free Sundays is as follows. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m.:

May 15 (vs New York Boulders): Mascot-A-Palooza presented by Point Park University - It's Wild Thing's birthday! Come out for the celebration and join other mascots from around the tri-state area in wishing Wild Thing a Happy Birthday. The first 250 kids will receive an autograph book, presented by Point Park University.

May 22 (vs Empire State Greys): Nickelodeon Night presented by Q 92.9 FM - Special guests SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Garfield will be at the ballpark while we also play Nickelodeon music, clips and more.

May 29 (vs New Jersey Jackals): Star Wars Night presented by PA Virtual Charter School - From a galaxy far, far away, it's Star Wars Night at the ballpark. The clips and sounds of Star Wars will fill Wild Things Park and special guests Kylo Ren, Rey and Luke Skywalker appear. The first 250 kids receive a lightsaber when they enter the park.

June 12 (vs Schaumburg Boomers): Harry Potter Night presented by Bethel Bakery - Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger will be at the stadium while the clips and sounds of Hogwarts fill the air.

July 10 (vs Joliet Slammers): Christmas in July presented by Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop - Santa, Buddy the Elf and Jovie are the special guests of the Wild Things. Remember, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

July 31 (vs Québec Capitales): Halloween Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grille - Trick or treat at Wild Things Park and wear your favorite costume to the party.

August 7 (vs Lake Erie Crushers): Super Hero Night presented by Malesic and Evans at Realty One - Defend Wild Things Park with heroes Spiderman, Wonder Woman and the Black Panther and dress up in your Super Hero or Villain costumes for the game!

August 21 (vs Evansville Otters): Disney Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grille - Guests Zoey, Zed and Addison from

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S appear at the ballyard while the sounds and clips of Disney from over the years create a great atmosphere.

September 4 (vs Windy City ThunderBolts): Princess Night presented by Fairy Tale Princess Visits - Cinderella, Jasmine and Elsa join us at the stadium.

Also with every use, each kid will receive a coupon for a free donut from Dunkin' and a coupon for $2 off a kid's haircut at Cookie Cutters in McMurray.

More info and a form to register: https://bit.ly/WTKidsProgram22. Previously registered kids will not need to be registered again.

The Washington Wild Things open the 20th season of Frontier League baseball for the team May 13 against the New York Boulders. The promotional schedule will be announced March 14 with individual tickets going on sale April 4.

