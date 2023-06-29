Otters, Grizzlies Series Finale Postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Evansville Thursday, the Evansville Otters' home game and series finale against the Gateway Grizzlies has been postponed.

Announcements for a future make-up game will be made at a later date.

All tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed at the Evansville Otters box office for a future 2023 Otters' home game.

