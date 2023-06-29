ThunderBolts Drop Pitchers' Duel in Series Finale

June 29, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts came up just short in their quest for a series sweep of the Joliet Slammers as they fell 2-1 at Ozinga Field Thursday night.

Logan Schmitt, making his third start of the year for the ThunderBolts (17-25) and facing his former team for the first time, pitched in and out of trouble all night. He walked the bases loaded in the first but held the Slammers (20-22) off the scoreboard. He pitched out of another bases loaded jam in the third. In all, Schmitt walked seven batters but allowed only two runs over seven innings.

The ThunderBolts got on the board first when Troy Viola singled in the bottom of the third. Junior Martina brought him home on a base hit for his team-leading 24th RBI.

The lead held until the fifth inning, when Joliet tied the score then took the lead. Lane Baremore walked and scored on a Phillip Steering double. Steering came in on a Tyler Depreta-Johnson single, making it 2-1.

The Bolts threatened only one more time, in the seventh, when Paul Coumoulos and Dan Robinson both singled to put runners at the corners. Ricky Castro got out of that jam with a strikeout to secure his second professional win.

Castro improved to 2-0, striking out eight over seven innings. Schmitt (1-1) took the loss. David Harrison closed the game with two perfect innings for his first save.

The ThunderBolts will welcome the Florence Y'alls to Crestwood on Friday to begin a three-game series. Taylor Sugg (2-2, 4.01) makes the game one start for Windy City. Ozinga Field is hosting Harry Potter Night, featuring a wizard glasses giveaway to the first 500 kids and fireworks will follow the game. Fans not in attendance can catch the broadcast through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.