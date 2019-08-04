Otters Fall in Extras, Swept by Miners

August 4, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and the Southern Illinois Miners battled it out in Sunday's series finale from Bosse Field, but the Miners came out on top 5-3 in 11 innings.

With the Miners' win, the Otters were swept at Bosse Field for the first time this season.

With Evansville starter Brandyn Sittinger on the mound, Southern Illinois was able to jump out in front early with two runs in the first inning.

Omar Obregon scored the first run off a double by Yeltsin Gudino and an error. Gudino would later score on a sac fly by Gianfranco Wawoe.

The Otters would tie the game at two in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI single by David Cronin to score Jack Meggs, and Keith Grieshaber would ground into a double play that scored J.J. Gould.

After the first inning, Sittinger would bear down and settle in nicely. The right-hander went six innings, giving up the two unearned runs, and struck out 10 in his second start. Sittinger would take a no-decision.

After innings four through seven went scoreless, the Otters would take the lead in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Grieshaber that scored Cronin to push the Otters ahead 3-2.

Miners starter Chase Cunningham was responsible for Cronin reaching base on a single, as he was pulled in the eighth. The Miners All-Star went 7.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits while also throwing 10 strikeouts. He would end the game with a no-decision.

Heading to the top of the ninth, Otters closer Taylor Wright went out for his second inning of work.

With one out, pinch hitter Jarrod Watkins hit a double to get into scoring position.

Following a strikeout of Obregon, Gudino delivered a game-tying RBI knock to score Watkins.

The game would head into extra innings tied at 3.

After a scoreless tenth inning, the game would go to the 11th inning with the international tie-breaker rule in effect as the inning would start with a runner on second base.

Once again, Gudino delivered with an RBI single off Otters reliever Michael Gizzi to give the Miners a 4-3 lead. Then Andy Cosgrove hit a sac fly to extend the Miners lead to 5-3.

The Otters were unable to score any runs in the bottom of the 11th, falling for the third straight time against the Miners 5-3.

Gizzi was given the loss, dropping his record to 0-1, and Miners reliever Jordan Brink earned the win, improving his record to 2-3. Heath Renz earned his first save of the season, pitching a scoreless 11th inning.

The Otters will take on the Lake Erie Crushers from Bosse Field for a three-game set starting Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

Broadcast coverage can be found on the radio at 91.5 WUEV-FM or streamed online on the Otters Digital Network via YouTube with Dave Nguyen (play-by-play) and Bill McKeon (analyst) on the call.

The Otters are celebrating their 25th anniversary season in 2019.

Tuesday's game will be $2 Tuesday with $2 popcorn and $2 general admission tickets. Wednesday will be Courier and Press Night. Thursday's game is a Bud Light Thirsty Thursday with special draft prices.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

