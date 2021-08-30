Otters' Baez Named Frontier League Player of the Week

August 30, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League has named Evansville Otters player Jeffrey Baez the Player of the Week.

Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, chooses the weekly award.

In earning the award, Baez went 13 for 28 at the plate last week against the Windy City ThunderBolts and the Gateway Grizzlies, good for a .464 batting average.

Maybe more notably, Baez went deep for six home runs, including one in four straight games from Aug. 24-27. He finished the week on Sunday with a two-home run game in the series finale at Gateway.

In all, Baez tallied 10 RBIs and scored eight times.

Baez is batting .400 with a 1.355 OPS in nine games overall with the Otters.

The Otters acquired Baez in a trade with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association in mid-August. Before Kane County, he spent eight years in the Chicago Cubs organization from 2011-2018 and spent the 2019 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Since his acquisition, Baez has also played all three outfield positions, increasing the Otters' depth.

The weekly honor for Baez is the third Frontier League individual honor of the 2021 season for the Otters, as Riley Krane earned Player of the Week following the opening weekend of the season in May and Braden Scott earned Pitcher of the Week in late July.

Following an off-day Monday, the Otters will continue their season-long road swing Tuesday to begin a three-game set at the Southern Illinois Miners.

First pitch Tuesday is 7:05 p.m. from Rent One Park in Marion, Ill.

Evansville Otters broadcast coverage Tuesday can be found on the Evansville Otters Youtube channel.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

