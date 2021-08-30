Crushers Get Series Victory

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois - In a desperation game for the Lake Erie Crushers, they willed themselves to victory against the Central-leading Schaumburg Boomers Sunday night. The Men of Crush decided to paint another ten on the scoreboard in the run department, doubling the ending tally for Boomers in the contest.

After a scoreless opening inning, Steve Passatempo nailed a home run with Zach Racusin on base to put the Crushers up by a pair in the early going. In the bottom of the third, Luke Becker scored on an RBI groundout by Alec Craig to slice the score in half.

The Crushers had every extra-base hit under the sun in their half of the fifth. Javier Betancourt came around to score on a Shawon Dunston Jr. triple. That was followed up by a Steven Kraft double to score Dunston Jr. from third base. One night after being the hero, Trevor Achenbach scorched his 14th homer of the season, a two-run blast to put the Crushers up 6-1 at the midway mark.

Schaumburg retaliated in its portion of the fifth. Craig prevailed with a double to score Nick Oddo, as Craig eventually score on a passed ball. Chase Dawson got in on the home run fun with his ninth of the year. Lake Erie entertained a 6-4 lead following the inning.

In the seventh inning, during a Racusin plate appearance, Eric Callahan trotted home on a wild pitch. Racusin plated Dunston Jr. on a single, setting up a Passatempo opportunity. The Lake Erie first baseman sent another ball over the fence to spring the Crushers out to a 10-4 advantage.

The Boomers would arrive on the scoresheet one more time, but the Crushers sealed the deal to win the game by a score of 10-5. With the win, the Crushers secured their first series win since the August 5th rubber game against the Joliet Slammers.

All of the run-scoring hits came from the top five men in the lineup for the Grapest Show on Turf. Passatempo had four RBIs, and Dunston Jr. recorded three hits along with Passatempo.

Lake Erie compiled 12 hits in the rubber match, compared to Schaumburg's 13.

The Crushers have 13 games left in the 2021 Frontier League regular season. All of which will be played on consecutive days starting Tuesday night in Joliet. Lake Erie opens up a three-game set against the Slammers for the final time this year. The Crushers lead the season series five games to four versus the Jailbirds.

The win knocks down Lake Erie's deficit to six games in the Central Division. The record reads as 37-46 for manager Dan Rohn's Crushers.

Tuesday night's action at DuPage Medical Group Field in Joliet will get underway at 8:05 pm EST.

