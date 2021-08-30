Herrera, Toni, Lead Jackals to Series Win

LITTLE FALLS, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals donned their special Stars and Stripes jerseys Sunday afternoon as Ronald Herrera took the mound at Yogi Berra Stadium, making his first home start of the season. The former New York Yankee did not disappoint, working through seven innings and earning the win.

The Jackals started the scoring in the second inning, as Catcher Nicco Toni stepped up with the bases loaded and lofted a sacrifice-fly to right field, plating First Baseman Dalton Combs for the first run of the afernoon. The Jackals had a chance to tack on more after a walk to Demetrius Moorer re-loaded the bases, but Boulder's starter Orsen Josephina (3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 ER) got himself out of the jam, forcing Santiago Chirino into a fielder's choice to end the threat.

Two innings later, the Jackals were in business once again after a one-out double from Josh Rehwaldt. Stanley Espinal moved him over to third and Toni delivered a base hit and the second run of the game. Moorer followed with a single of his own, setting the stage for Chirino to slap a bases-clearing double through the infield, extending the lead to 4-0.

Herrera only faced two more batters than the minimum through five innings, but wavered in the sixth. A leadoff double from New York's Max Smith and a Phil Capra single put runners at the corners. Jack Sundberg would fly out to center field and Smith would attempt to tag from third. Demetrius Moorer made a great throw home, but Smith was called safe, narrowing the lead to 4-1. After Milton Smith singled and stole second, a passed ball allowed Capra to trot in as an unearned run before Zach Kirtley grounded out to plate Smith, making it 4-3 Jackals.

That was as close as it would get through, as Herrera (7.0 IP, 5 H, 2 ER) worked out of the jam and got through the seventh inning scoreless before handing the ball to Dylan Brammer who worked a 1-2-3 eighth. Reece Karalus would follow in the ninth and retired the side, securing his third save and giving the Jackals a 4-3 win. Ronald Herrera picked up his first win of the season, improving to 1-1, Josephina drops to 5-5 on the season.

The Boulders now sit in third place in the Can-Am Atlantic Division with a record of 38-45, five games back of first place Equipe Quebec. The Jackals improve to 34-47, in third place in the Can-Am Northeast Division, 12 games back of Sussex County. The Jackals will head to Troy, NY to face the ValleyCats for four games, before heading north of the border for four games with Equipe Quebec. They return home for their final homestand of the season on September 7th to open a series with the Washington Wild Things at 7:05pm.

