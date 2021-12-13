Otters Accepting Tornado Relief Donations at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are now accepting tornado relief donations at Bosse Field to help aid relief efforts in the Midwest and western Kentucky.

The donations will help those affected by the aftermath of the tornadoes and storms that passed through the Midwest and in western Kentucky on Dec. 10.

People who want to contribute items needed by families and first responders can bring them to Bosse Field between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Bosse Field is located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. near the Main Street entrance to Garvin Park.

Items needed include non-perishable foods, bottled water, warm clothing, rakes, shovels, brooms, duct tape, baby supplies, pet supplies, candles, matches, rain ponchos, and many other items.

For any questions on drop-off donations at Bosse Field, people can call the Otters front office at (812) 435-8686.

