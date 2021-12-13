Wild Things, Dubrule Agree to Deal for 2022

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things have agreed to an extension with infielder Scotty Dubrule, paving the way for Dubrule's answer to a successful start to his professional career. After winning a Division I title with Mississippi State in 2021, he came to Washington and was an important piece to the run for the division title and to the Frontier League Championship Series.

Dubrule played in 51 games and finished 40 plate appearances shy of league leaders with what could have gone down as the best batting average and on-base percentage in the league. Scotty slashed .374/.461/.455 in 220 plate appearances, walked 31 times to 21 strikeouts and had 10 doubles, one triple and one home run. He drove in 21 runs.

The former Bulldog and Jacksonville University standout will return to help anchor the middle of the infield for Washington in 2022.

"I really appreciate Scotty's commitment to play his game and do whatever necessary to produce. He added a dimension to our lineup we were missing and his addition sparked our strong push down the stretch," said president and general manager Scotty Dubrule. "Like most young players, we look for his development to focus around refining successful traits and attacking the rigors of a long, professional season."

Dubrule reached base in the first 31 games of his professional career, an on-base streak that ran from July 20 through August 21 and was the third-longest on-base streak of the Frontier League campaign. He also had two 15-game hit streaks during his rookie season and a 19-game home game hit streak at Wild Things Park.

"It was a great season. [We] came up short one game in the championship," said Dubrule. "The goal personally is just to go out and have fun and finish what we started last year. I enjoyed getting a new opportunity to play every night and the fan support we got on the weekends."

The Wild Things will kick off their 20th Frontier League season May 13 at home against the New York Boulders. The full schedule is available at washingtonwildthings.com.

