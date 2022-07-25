Ottawa Senators Sign Forward Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
July 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League.
A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with Skelleftea AIK (SweHL) where he tied for 10th in team scoring by tallying 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) over 39 regular-season games. He also registered one point (one assist) while skating in each of Skelleftea's six post-season contests.
"Jayce is someone with whom the organization has familiarity," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He has a strong work ethic, is tenacious and is someone who will fit in seamlessly with our group. Given his near 100 games of NHL experience, his addition provides a nice depth element to our roster."
Selected by the Florida Panthers with the team's second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hawryluk was claimed off waivers by the Senators from Florida on Feb. 17, 2020. Over 98 career NHL games with Florida, Ottawa and the Vancouver Canucks, he has registered 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 41 penalty minutes. He has also recorded 95 points (27 goals, 58 assists) and 199 penalty minutes over 148 career AHL games, all of which occurred with the Springfield Thunderbirds.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2022
- Ottawa Senators Sign Forward Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Jack LaFontaine to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Blues Sign F Nathan Todd to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Buddy Robinson - Rockford IceHogs
- Scott Allen Named Assistant Coach for the Washington Capitals - Hershey Bears
- 2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins and Red Wings Extend Affiliation Another Five Seasons - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Ottawa Senators Sign Forward Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract
- Belleville Senators Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
- Senators Sign Goaltender Logan Flodell to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract
- Ticket Availability Announced for NHL Exhibition Game Between Ottawa and Toronto
- Belleville Senators Announce Lifestyle Home Products as Supporting Partner