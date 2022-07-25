Ottawa Senators Sign Forward Jayce Hawryluk to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the team has signed forward Jayce Hawryluk to a one-year, two-way contract. The agreement holds a value $750,000 in the National Hockey League and $170,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Roblin, Man., Hawryluk, 26, spent the 2021-22 campaign with Skelleftea AIK (SweHL) where he tied for 10th in team scoring by tallying 19 points (eight goals, 11 assists) over 39 regular-season games. He also registered one point (one assist) while skating in each of Skelleftea's six post-season contests.

"Jayce is someone with whom the organization has familiarity," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "He has a strong work ethic, is tenacious and is someone who will fit in seamlessly with our group. Given his near 100 games of NHL experience, his addition provides a nice depth element to our roster."

Selected by the Florida Panthers with the team's second-round pick (32nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Hawryluk was claimed off waivers by the Senators from Florida on Feb. 17, 2020. Over 98 career NHL games with Florida, Ottawa and the Vancouver Canucks, he has registered 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) and 41 penalty minutes. He has also recorded 95 points (27 goals, 58 assists) and 199 penalty minutes over 148 career AHL games, all of which occurred with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

