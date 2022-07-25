2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium
July 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
Hartford, CT - OVG360 at the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack are hiring over 150 part-time positions. Two job fairs on two separate dates will be held in August to recruit staff. Interviews will be held on-site. Information on both job fairs and what positions are open can be found below.
Wednesday, August 10 from 4 PM - 7 PM at the XL Center.
Open positions include:
Guest Services/Security:
Food & Beverage:
Operations:
Ticketing:
Hartford Wolf Pack:
o Building Security*
o Event Security*
o Guest Services*
o Event Security Supervisor*
o Guest Service Supervisor*
o Food Runner*
o Server*
o Line Cook
o Prep Cook
o Concession Workers
o Warehouse Workers
o Hostess
o Changeover Crew
o Ice Resurfacer
o Ice Crew
o Custodian
o Ticket Seller
o Game Day Staff
Total people looking to hire: 40
Total people looking to hire: 50
Total people looking to hire: 40
Total people looking to hire: 8
Total people looking to hire: 10
Interviewing on-site.
Interviewing on-site.
Interviewing on-site.
Taking applications only. No interviews will be held on-site.
Taking applications only.
Wednesday, August 24 from 10 AM - 4 PM at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.
Open Positions Include:
Guest Services/Security:
Food & Beverage:
o Building Security*
o Event Security*
o Guest Services*
o Event Security Supervisor*
o Guest Service Supervisor*
o Suite Attendant*
o Food Runner*
o Bartender*
o Server*
o Line Cook
o Prep Cook
Total people looking to hire: 40
Total people looking to hire: 30
Interviewing on-site.
Interviewing on-site.
*Positions are at both XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Must be able to work at both. CT State Guard Card needed for security positions.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2022
- 2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins and Red Wings Extend Affiliation Another Five Seasons - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- 2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Tim Gettinger
- Wolf Pack, AHL Announce 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
- Wolf Pack to Host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in Home Opener on October 22nd
- Rangers Agree to Terms with Austin Rueschhoff, Turner Elson, Andy Welinski, and Louis Domingue; Acquire Ty Emberson