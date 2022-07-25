2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium

Hartford, CT - OVG360 at the XL Center, Pratt & Whitney Stadium, and Hartford Wolf Pack are hiring over 150 part-time positions. Two job fairs on two separate dates will be held in August to recruit staff. Interviews will be held on-site. Information on both job fairs and what positions are open can be found below.

Wednesday, August 10 from 4 PM - 7 PM at the XL Center.

Open positions include:

Guest Services/Security:

Food & Beverage:

Operations:

Ticketing:

Hartford Wolf Pack:

o Building Security*

o Event Security*

o Guest Services*

o Event Security Supervisor*

o Guest Service Supervisor*

o Food Runner*

o Server*

o Line Cook

o Prep Cook

o Concession Workers

o Warehouse Workers

o Hostess

o Changeover Crew

o Ice Resurfacer

o Ice Crew

o Custodian

o Ticket Seller

o Game Day Staff

Total people looking to hire: 40

Total people looking to hire: 50

Total people looking to hire: 40

Total people looking to hire: 8

Total people looking to hire: 10

Interviewing on-site.

Interviewing on-site.

Interviewing on-site.

Taking applications only. No interviews will be held on-site.

Taking applications only.

Wednesday, August 24 from 10 AM - 4 PM at Pratt and Whitney Stadium.

Open Positions Include:

Guest Services/Security:

Food & Beverage:

o Building Security*

o Event Security*

o Guest Services*

o Event Security Supervisor*

o Guest Service Supervisor*

o Suite Attendant*

o Food Runner*

o Bartender*

o Server*

o Line Cook

o Prep Cook

Total people looking to hire: 40

Total people looking to hire: 30

Interviewing on-site.

Interviewing on-site.

*Positions are at both XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Must be able to work at both. CT State Guard Card needed for security positions.

