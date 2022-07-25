Blues Sign F Nathan Todd to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the club has signed forward Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract.

Todd, 26, skated in 49 games with the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 regular season, scoring 23 points (10g, 13a). In 18 playoff games, Todd tallied four goals and seven assists, including a power-play goal in Springfield's Eastern Conference clinching Game 7 win over the Laval Rocket.

In 112 career AHL games, Todd has produced 56 points (23g, 33a) with the Binghamton Senators, Manitoba Moose, Belleville Senators, and Thunderbirds.

