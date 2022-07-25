Blues Sign F Nathan Todd to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract
July 25, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the club has signed forward Nathan Todd to a one-year, two-way contract.
Todd, 26, skated in 49 games with the Thunderbirds during the 2021-22 regular season, scoring 23 points (10g, 13a). In 18 playoff games, Todd tallied four goals and seven assists, including a power-play goal in Springfield's Eastern Conference clinching Game 7 win over the Laval Rocket.
In 112 career AHL games, Todd has produced 56 points (23g, 33a) with the Binghamton Senators, Manitoba Moose, Belleville Senators, and Thunderbirds.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2022
- Blues Sign F Nathan Todd to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Blackhawks Agree to Terms with Buddy Robinson - Rockford IceHogs
- Scott Allen Named Assistant Coach for the Washington Capitals - Hershey Bears
- 2 Job Fairs in August to Hire Part-Time Positions at the XL Center and Pratt & Whitney Stadium - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins and Red Wings Extend Affiliation Another Five Seasons - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Weekly Sports League and Franchise Report - OSC Original by Dan Krieger
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Sign F Nathan Todd to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract
- T-Birds Named American Hockey League Team of the Year
- Thunderbirds Unveil 2022-23 Regular Season Schedule
- Opening Night Set for Saturday, October 15 vs. Bridgeport
- Blues Sign F Martin Frk to 1-Year, 2-Way Contract