Ottawa Senators Prospect Ridly Greig to Represent Canada at 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

August 2, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators forward Ridly Greig

BELLEVILLE, ON - Ottawa Senators forward prospect Ridly Greig will once again represent Canada on the international stage at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alberta. The tournament will be held from Aug. 9-20 at Rogers Place.

Greig, 19, appeared in 39 games last season with the Brandon Wheat Kings, collecting 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) before joining the Senators for the Calder Cup playoffs after the conclusion of his Western Hockey League campaign.

"As a staff, we believe this is a great opportunity for Ridly to take a lead role in the upcoming WJC," said Belleville Senators Head Coach Troy Mann. "Furthermore, it can get him ready to make an impact in Sens camp come September. We are looking forward to watching him play."

The native of Lethbridge, Alberta, has represented his country on several occasions, most notably at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he skated in six contests, earning a silver medal.

Fellow Senators forward prospect Zack Ostapchuk will join Greig on the Canadian roster and will be another player that Belleville Sens fans should keep an eye on over the course of the tournament.

